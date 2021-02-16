100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani Anime Film Reveals Cast, Crew, May 28 Premiere

The official website for the anime film adaptation of Yuuki Kikuchi 's 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani (Wani Dies in 100 Days) manga announced on Wednesday that the film will open in Japan on May 28, which is in 100 days from the announcement date. The staff also revealed the cast and crew.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Ryunosuke Kamiki as Wani

as Wani Tomoya Nakamura as Nezumi

Subaru Kimura as Mogura

as Mogura Yūko Araki as Senpai

Shinichiro Ueda ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) and Miyuki Fukuda ( Complex x Complex ) are directing and writing the anime film. Tomonori Kogawa ( Space Battleship Yamato Resurrection ) is the animation director. Seiji Kameda is composing the music. Ikimono-gakari is performing the theme song. TIA is handling the animation production, and TOHO is distributing the filkml.

The manga shows the everyday life of an alligator who hangs out with his friends and colleagues, with the premise that the main character will die at the end of the manga. Kikuchi began serializing the manga in December 2019, publishing one new four-panel chapter every day.

The manga quickly went viral on Japanese Twitter, with each new chapter receiving thousands of likes. The manga ended in March 2020, and Kikuchi announced the film and book on the same day. Ikimono-gakari guitarist Yoshiki Mizuno , YouTuber Hajime Syacho, comedian Atsushi Tamura , and film director Shinichirō Ueda all commented on the manga's ending. The manga's compiled book volume shipped last April.