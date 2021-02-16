Angels of Death Spinoff Manga Satsuten! Ends in March

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine revealed on Monday that negiyan 's Satsuten! comedy spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 15. The manga will have a color opening page.

The manga is a four-panel comedy manga spinoff of the Angels of Death horror franchise . negiyan also drew the illustrations for the novel adaptations.

negiyan launched the manga in the "Den Fami Nico Game Magazine" website in 2015, and it launched its serialization in Comic Gene in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2020.

The franchise began with Hoshikuzu KRNKRN's ( Makoto Sanada ) original Angels of Death ( Satsuriku no Tenshi ) "psycho horror adventure game" that had serial releases on the "Den Fami Nico Game Magazine" website from 2015 to 2016. The game is available in English on Steam under the title Angels of Death .

Kudan Nazuka 's manga adaptation launched in Comic Gene in 2015, and ended in September 2020. Kadokawa published the 12th and final volume in October 2020. Yen Press is publishing the series in English, and it published the 11th volume on January 26.

Nazuka is also drawing the Angels of Death Episode.0 ( Satsuriku no Tenshi: Episode.0 ) spinoff manga. That series launched digitally on Gene pixiv in March 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume in March 2019. Yen Press is also publishing the series in English, and it released the third volume in November 2019.

A television anime adaptation of the franchise premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released a simuldub. Funimation then released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2019.