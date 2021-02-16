Marvelous Launches Indie Game Incubator Program

Barcelona-based GameBCN oversees program, Edelweiss developer assists as "mentors"

Japanese game publisher Marvelous announced on Monday that it has launched its Indie Game Incubator program, which will support indie developers in planning, development, production management, and promotion. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin game developer Edelweiss is assisting in the program as "mentors."

The program is free to participate in and will be conducted online over the course of six months from June to November. The Barcelona-based GameBCN program, a similar indie game support program, will oversee Marvelous' Indie Game Incubator program.

Sources: Marvelous, Game Watch (岩瀬賢斗) via Siliconera