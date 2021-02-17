FuRyu Unveils The Caligula Effect 2 Sequel Game for PS4, Switch

Sequel to 2016 game launches on June 24

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday that FuRyu is developing The Caligula Effect 2 sequel game for the Switch. The game will ship for both the PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan on June 24.

FuRyu's The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita game shipped in Japan in June 2016. Atlus USA launched the game in North America and Europe in May 2017, and the release was digital-only in the West. The Caligula Effect: Overdose remake launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in March 2019. The game shipped in Japan for PS4 in May 2018.

The Caligula television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in August 2020.