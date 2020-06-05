Discotek Licenses Caligula TV Anime

Discotek Media announced on Friday that it has licensed Caligula , the television anime adaptation of FuRyu's The Caligula Effect game, and it will release the series on Blu-ray Disc on August 25.

The company also revealed details of four other previously announced anime releases. Discotek will release Combattler V on standard-definition Blu-ray Disc, Crusher Joe: The OVA's on Blu-ray Disc, Lupin III: Dragon of Doom on Blu-ray Disc, and VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fire on a standard-definition Blu-ray Disc – which will also include NG Knight Lamune & 40 EX , NG Knight Lamune & 40 DX , and VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fresh – on August 25.

The Caligula anime premiered in Japan in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired in Japan.

FuRyu's Takuya Yamanaka was credited with the original concept. Jun'ichi Wada ( WorldEnd , The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan , Ragnastrike Angels ) directed the anime at Satelight . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , A Centaur's Life ) was in charge of series composition. Kenji Tanabe ( Good Luck Girl! ) designed the characters based on Oguchi 's original designs. Satoshi Motoyama ( Dagashi Kashi , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ) was the sound director. Tsukasa Masuko , Yasuharu Takanashi , Funta7 , RegaSound , and Kenji Iwata composed the music, and Pony Canyon produced the music.

FuRyu's The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita game shipped in Japan in June 2016. Atlus USA launched the game in North America and Europe in May 2017, and the release was digital-only in the West. The Caligula Effect: Overdose remake launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in March 2019. The game shipped in Japan for PS4 in May 2018.