Live-Action Laid-Back Camp Season 2 Reveals Opening Song Artist, April 1 Debut

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that the second season of the live-action series based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp Δ ) manga will premiere on April 1 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and TV Aichi channels. The show will then debut on BS TV Tokyo on April 6. The series will have a special on March 29 at 11:06 p.m. JST. TV Tokyo also announced that rock band LONGMAN are performing the opening theme song "Hello Youth."

The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

The cast includes (left to right, starting with top row in image below):

Haruka Fukuhara as Rin Shima

as Rin Shima Yūno Ōhara as Nadeshiko Kagamihara

Momoko Tanabe as Chiaki Ōgaki

as Chiaki Ōgaki Yumena Yanai as Aoi Inuyama

Sara Shida as Ena Saitō

Yurina Yanagi as Sakura Kagamihara

Kaho Tsuchimura as Minami Toba

Takashi Ninomiya, Mamoru Koshino, and Kyōhei Tamazawa are returning to direct the series, with scripts by Ayako Kitagawa.

The live-action series' first season premiered in Japan in January 2020.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and Houbunsha published the manga's 11th compiled volume on January 7. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The manga's first television anime premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7.