Seven Seas Licenses Maka Mochida's Daily Report About My Witch Senpai Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Maka Mochida's Daily Report About My Witch Senpai ( Majo- senpai Nichijō ) manga. The company plans to release the manga in a single volume format digitally and in print starting in January 2022.

The company describes the manga:

Misono is an office drone with his own ups and downs at work, but thankfully, he has an ally: his senpai Shizuka, who happens to be a witch. Shizuka is always ready to lend a hand to those in need, but Misono thinks she should take better care of herself, since zipping around on a broomstick to run errands can be quite stressful. Is Misono's over-solicitous concern for Shizuka driven by mere respect for this flustered witch, or could it be more? Let this magical romantic comedy cast its spell on you!

The manga ran on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website, and Akita Shoten published the second and final volume of the manga on January 15.



