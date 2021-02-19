Kin-iro Mosaic Best Wishes Spinoff Manga Ends on March 18

The April issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine revealed on Friday that Yui Hara 's Kin-iro Mosaic Best Wishes manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's May issue on March 18. The manga's compiled book volume will ship on March 26.

The special spinoff manga to Hara's main Kin-iro Mosaic manga launched in May 2020.

Kin-iro Mosaic launched in Manga Time Kirara Max in April 2010, and the series ended in March 2020. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume shipped in Japan in April 2020.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The original manga's story begins with Shinobu, a 15-year-old, seemingly "pure Japanese" girl who did a homestay in Great Britain. Even after coming back to Japan, she still misses her time overseas. One day, an air mail letter arrives from Alice, the girl in Shinobu's host family in Great Britain. The letter reads, "Shinobu, I'm coming to Japan!" The "Japanese/British girls' light comedy" follows the lives of Shinobu, Alice, and other girls from both Japan and Great Britain.

The first anime series based on the manga aired in 2013, and the second series, Hello!! KINMOZA , premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first series on home video in 2014, and released the sequel in October 2016. The Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days anime special episode opened in theaters in Japan in November 2016.

A new anime film titled Kin-iro Mosaic Thank you!! will open in Japan this summer.