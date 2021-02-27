CUE! Idol-Training Game Temporarily Ends Service to Improve Game

Game has upcoming anime adaptation

The official website for Liber Entertainment's CUE! idol-training smartphone game announced on Saturday that the game will temporarily end service on April 30 so the staff can "put forth every effort to improve the game." The staff said they cannot yet state when the app will restart service.

The game's "CUE! 1st Anniversary Party 'See you everyday'" event in November had announced that the game is getting a television anime series. Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata is supervising the series scripts, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters.

In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring idols at a small voice-acting agency. Liber launched the game on iOS and Android devices in October 2019.



Source: CUE! game's website via Yaraon!