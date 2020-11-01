News
Liber's Cue! Idol-Training Game Gets TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
Re:Stage! Dream Days' Shin Katagai directs at Yumeta Company, Graphinica
Liber Entertainment's Cue! idol-training game is inspiring a television anime, as announced during the "Cue! 1st Anniversary Party 'See you everyday'" event on Sunday. The event presented a key visual for the anime that features the 16 aspiring idols from the game:
Shin Katagai (Re:Stage! Dream Days) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Tatsuhiko Urahata is supervising the series scripts, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters.
In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring idols at a small voice-acting agency. Liber launched the game in October 2019.
Source: Comic Natalie