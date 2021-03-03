Viz Media Appoints Laura Takaragawa in New Vice President of Consumer Products Licensing/Promotions Position

Viz Media announced on Wednesday that it has hired and appointed Laura Takaragawa as the Vice President of Consumer Products Licensing and Promotions. This is a newly created position that sees the integration of all of the company's licensed merchandise and collaborations, interactive and digital games, and promotions across all licensed properties.

Takaragawa will be responsible for all licensing and consumer product activities, and she alongside other company leaders will shape Viz Media 's long-term growth plan, developing its consumer products brand portfolio and expanding its retail profile.

Takaragawa previously worked in licensing leadership roles at Sanrio , National Geographic. She also worked most recently as Head of Global Licensing at Netflix .

This new role will report directly to Brian Ige , Senior Vice President of Animation.

Source: Press release