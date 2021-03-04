Police Arrest 39-Year-Old for Sending Death Threats to Square Enix

Shinjuku police arrested a 39-year-old male Saitama resident on February 26 for allegedly sending death threats to Square Enix employees.

According to police, the suspect sent 37 threatening messages through a Square Enix game's customer support form from November 2 to 19, threatening to kill the designers of a game with "such unfair rules." The police did not reveal which game the suspect was supposedly referring to, but speculated that the suspect became emotional over being "unable to win" at the game.

Square Enix canceled a live stream scheduled for November 20 after receiving the messages.

In a similar incident, police arrested a 25-year-old male nursing home employee in March 2019 for sending a threatening message to Square Enix . In the message, the man threatened to kill the company's staff. Later that same year, police also arrested a 40-year-old for sending a threat through the Square Enix company website's inquiry form.

Source: Nikkan Sports via Hachima Kikō