futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 18 screamo Titles

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Monday that it has licensed 18 new titles from screamo/WWWaveCorp. The titles will launch this month, and the service will announce release dates at a later time.

The Titan's Bride by ITKZ

by Erotic Demon ★ I'll Grant Wishes in Exchange for Sex by Akane Terai

by Akane Terai Can a Straight Guy Realize He's Gay? by tsukumoGO

by tsukumoGO Cuffed ~Cop and Rogue~ by Ume

by Ume Threesome Life in an All Gay Apartment by Yona Ryutoku

by Yona Ryutoku Idol Debut with an... Arabian Prince!? by Meo

by Meo The War on Feminization Drugs by Mocharo

by Mocharo Aggressive Sex with an Angelic Smile by Io Kaziwara

by Io Kaziwara Charming Scarface by Io Kaziwara

by Io Kaziwara The Genderswapped Host by Funa Isono

by Funa Isono Demon of Lustful Hell by Mocharo

by Mocharo My Beast Son's in Heat by Sanche

by Sanche A Straight Bartender in a Gay Bar!? by Ao Yuki

by Ao Yuki For Men Only!? Couple-Busting Agency by Makoto Kashiwagi

by Makoto Kashiwagi Slutty Guy Falls for a Straight Man by Obana Koko

by Obana Koko I'm No Match for Him by Torifumi

by Torifumi The Reason I Became a Gay-Porn Actor by Nobita Akiharu

by Nobita Akiharu Having Sex With Young-Looking Guy Isn't Illegal? by Ontsu Kayama

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles .

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release