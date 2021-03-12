Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū Smartphone Game Gets Web Anime

Konami announced on Friday that animation studio Clover Works is producing a web anime adaptation of Konami 's Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū smartphone game. The anime is titled Powerful Pro Yakyū Powerful Kōkō-hen (Powerful Pro Baseball Powerful High School Arc). The anime will have four 10-minute episodes.

The story will center around a protagonist who goes to Powerful High School to achieve his dreams of being a baseball player. There, he reunites with a childhood friend named Subaru Hoshii, who he promised to play at the Summer Koshien high school championship game with in the past, but who seems to have forgotten their promise.

Tetsuaki Watanabe ( Magical Circle Guru-Guru episode director) is directing the anime at Clover Works . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Yukiko Watabe ( Hanasaku Iroha: Home Sweet Home animation director) is drawing the character designs and is also the chief animation director. Seima Iwahashi ( The Eden of Grisaia , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) of Elements Garden is composing the music. Miyabi Hasegawa is lised as the writer.

Natsumi Sakamoto is the art director, while Mai Yamaguchi is the color designer. Ayumi Okano is the director of photography. Kentarou Tsubone is in charge of editing. Takuma Itō is the audio director. Kadokawa is credited as distributor.

The smartphone game debuted in 2014, and has been downloaded 44 million times. The smartphone game is part of Konami 's long running Powerful Pro Yakyū baseball management simulator series, and allows players to play the popular Success Mode from its console counterparts. The Success Mode tasks players with raising a character from rookie baseball player to seasoned veteran. The lastest game in the series is eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 , which released for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in July 2020.

