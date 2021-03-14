News
Shadows House Anime Adds 4 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of so-ma-to's Shadows House manga unveiled four new cast members on Saturday.
Daisuke Kishio as Ryan
Yōko Hikasa as Dorothy
Kenta Miyake as Joseph
Yumiri Hanamori as Sophie
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels on April 10 at 24:30 (effectively, April 11 at 12:30 a.m.), and it will also run on MBS, BS Asahi, WOWOW, and Fukushima TV.
The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers on the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.
The anime stars:
- Akari Kitō as Kate
- Yū Sasahara as Emiriko
- Ayane Sakura as Louise / Lou
- Kōdai Sakai as John / Shaun
- Reiji Kawashima as Patrick / Ricky
- Wataru Hatano as Edward
- Shino Shimoji as Shirley / Ram
- Saori Ōnishi as Sarah/Mia
- Mai Nakahara as Maryrose/Rosemary
- Rie Kugimiya as Barbie/Barbara
Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui, Girlish Number, Ace Attorney Season 2) is directing the series at CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ono (The Promised Neverland, Gatchaman Crowds, tsuritama) is overseeing the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe (Pumpkin Scissors, Trouble Chocolate) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro (Cells at Work!, Golden Kamuy, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-) is composing the music. Singer ReoNa is contributing her new song "Nai Nai" as the ending theme song.
The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.
