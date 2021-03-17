Dragon Quest XI S Game Launches on Stadia

Enhanced version of Dragon Quest XI debuted in September 2019

The Stadia Community Blog announced on Tuesday that Square Enix has launched Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition game, an enhanced version of the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ( Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete ) game on Google 's Stadia platform.

Square Enix describes the game:

A young man, about to participate in his village's coming of age ceremony, heads off to the top of the local lookout point alongside his childhood friend. After a series of unexpected events, this intrepid adventurer learns he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero from a forgotten age.

The young hero sets forth into an unknown world on a journey to unravel the mystery of his past…but the welcome he receives is far from warm.

Upon revealing his identity to the King, the hero is branded as “The Darkspawn” and hunted by a relentless army.

Fleeing from his pursuers, the hero assembles a band of endearing adventurers who believe he is actually the Luminary reborn. He and his newfound companions embark on a quest that will take them across continents and over vast oceans as they learn of an ominous threat facing the world.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store on December 4. This marks the first time the Dragon Quest series has gotten a release on an Xbox platform. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.