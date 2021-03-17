Rap Duo chelmico's Rachel Takes Break Due to Marriage, Pregnancy

Rachel of female rap duo Chelmico ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) announced on Twitter on Sunday that she is taking a break from performing because she is getting married and is pregnant. She will continue to make songs in the future, and she hopes to return by the end of the year.

Rachel Watashiga and Mamiko Suzuki formed Chelmico in 2014.

The rap duo performed the opening theme song "Easy Breezy" for the Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! anime.

