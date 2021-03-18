Butt Detective Anime Gets New Episodes on April 3 After 10-Month Break

The official website for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime announced on Thursday that the anime will get new episodes on NHK 's E Tele channel beginning on April 3. These will be the first new episodes since June 2020, the longest break between episodes for this anime. The website also revealed new cast members and a visual.

The newly announced cast includes:

Kōzō Shioya as Kōzō Nezumi, a suspicious antique dealer



Yu Kobayashi as Yuki, Suzu's mom



The episodes, which will air every Saturday until the end of June, will include stories based on the books Lucky Cat wa Dare no Tame ni and Kieta wo Bentō ni Nazo as well as original anime stories.

The first three episodes of the Oshiri Tantei television anime premiered on NHK E Tele in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime entered its third year with a run of new episodes in April 2020. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018.

Toei 's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series will have another installment in August 2021, and it will once again include a new anime film, the third one, for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) franchise . Both installments of the film series in 2019 and 2020 had a film for Butt Detective .

Poplar published Troll's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series now has more than 2 million copies in print.