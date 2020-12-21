Toei Manga Matsuri Film Omnibus Returns in 2021 With Butt Detective

Omnibus opens in August

Toei announced on Tuesday that its Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series will have another installment in August 2021, and it will once again include a new anime film, the third one, for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) franchise .

The 2019 installment of the omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years, and it opened in Japan in April 2019. The series returned again for this year, and it was originally slated to open on April 24, but delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It finally opened on August 24. Both installments in 2019 and 2020 had a film for Butt Detective .

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films not only featured anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , as well as shorts for Dr. Slump , Kinnikuman , and Captain Tsubasa . The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia , the first Dragon Ball film ( Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies ), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .