Voice Actor Masahiro Anzai Passes Away

Entertainment news website Comic Natalie reported on Thursday that voice actor Masahiro Anzai passed away on Monday due to acute heart failure. He was 66.

Anzai was born in 1954 in Tokyo, and he joined the Gekigan Theater Echo group in 1976.

Anzai played the role of Ryuunosuke's Father in the various Urusei Yatsura anime. Other notable roles include Majaho in Royal Space Force - The Wings of Honnêamise , Rhett Butler/Bakene in Sailor Moon , Midori Kisaragi in Magical Angel Creamy Mami , Rossi in Romeo and the Black Brothers , Nabaro in Zillion: Burning Night , Chaashu in Wild 7 , and Philionel El Di Saillune in The Slayers . He also voiced Castella Danshaku in Soreike! Anpanman , Gochinko in Mahōjin Guru Guru , and Butch in Yadamon .

He also voiced the role of Nelson in The Simpsons . Anzai also performed in stage plays, including Amon Miyamoto's Anything Goes musical.



Image via Echo Group

Source: Comic Natalie