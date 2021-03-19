Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z Anime Casts Tooru Sakurai, Masaya Matsukaze

Voice actors play enemy characters in series premiering on April 9

The staff for the new Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z television anime for Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line revealed two more cast members on Friday for enemy characters.

Tooru Sakurai as Wadatsumi, a member of the enemy group "Teoti." He has a lot of pride and loves to fight, especially against Shinkalion.



Masaya Matsukaze as Valtom, a member of the enemy group "Teoti." He is talkative and has an arrogant way of speaking. He seems to have another goal that takes priority over fighting against the Shinkalion.



The anime will premiere on April 9 at 7:25 a.m. JST. The anime will have a special early screening of the first episode online on March 26 at 7:25 p.m. JST.

The cast includes:

Minami Tsuda as Shin Arata, the first protagonist, and self-proclaimed "one who takes on mysteries of the world"

The new anime's story is set a few years after the original anime, with the Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute developing the new "Shinkalion Z" robot, as well as the "Zailiner" combining support robot to combat new threats, with new children with high compatibility rates being chosen once again to pilot the transforming robots.

Kentaro Yamaguchi ( Beyblade Burst God ) is directing the anime at OLM , while the previous series' director Takahiro Ikezoe returns as chief director, and is also in charge of the series scripts alongside Masanao Akahoshi ( Future Card Buddyfight ). Yuka Aono returns as character designer. Masafumi Mima returns as sound director. Norihito Sumitomo ( Dragon Ball Super ) is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is handling the CG animation.

BOYS AND MEN will perform the opening theme song "New Challenger." Virtual YouTubers Morinaka Kazaki meets ▽▲TRiNITY▲▽ are performing the ending theme song "Kizuna Rail" (Bond Rail). ▽▲TRiNITY▲▽ is composed of virtual YouTubers Takamiya Rion, Hakase Fuyuki, and Furen E Lustario.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Source: Press release