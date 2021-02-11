Shinkalion Z Anime's 2nd Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April 9 Debut

The official website for the anime for Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line began streaming the second teaser trailer for the franchise 's new Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z television anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's first cast members, staff, and April 9 premiere date.

The new anime's story is set a few years after the original anime, with the Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute developing the new " Shinkalion Z" robot, as well as the "Zailiner" combining support robot to combat new threats, with new children with high compatibility rates being chosen once again to pilot the transforming robots.

The cast includes:

Minami Tsuda as Shin Arata, the first protagonist, and self-proclaimed "one who takes on mysteries of the world"

Akari Kitō as Abuto Usui, the second protagonist, a genius grade schooler, and gifted mechanic

Jun Fukuyama as SMAT, Abuto's mysterious robot mascot

Kentaro Yamaguchi ( Beyblade Burst God ) is directing the anime at OLM , while the previous series' director Takahiro Ikezoe returns as chief director, and is also in charge of the series scripts alongside Masanao Akahoshi ( Future Card Buddyfight ). Yuka Aono returns as character designer. Masafumi Mima returns as sound director. Norihito Sumitomo ( Dragon Ball Super ) is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is handling the CG animation.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.