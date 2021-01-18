Shinkalion Gets New TV Anime This Spring

New series features 2 new characters, Hayabusa shinkansen, E235 series train

Takara Tomy announced on Tuesday that its Shinkalion toy line will have a new television anime titled Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z that will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates this spring. The anime's website is streaming a teaser trailer and also revealed a visual.

The visual above shows two new characters, as well as the E5 series Hayabusa shinkansen, and the E235 series Yamanote Line train.

In the first television anime's story, Hayato Hayasugi (his last name is a pun on the words for "too fast") and other children serve as conductors to pilot the Shinkalion. The children must work together with the adults of the "Shinkansen Ultra Evolution Institute" (SUEI) to defeat a monster that looks like a jet black bullet train. The Shinkalion robots are various models of real-life Japanese bullet trains (shinkansen) that transform into robots to fight an unknown evil to protect the safety and peace of Japan.

The anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.