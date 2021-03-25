Akuma no Memumemu-chan Manga Reaches Climax

Manga entered final arc last November

The 105th chapter of Keitarō Yotsuya 's Akuma no Memumemu-chan manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga is approaching its climax.

The manga's 11th volume revealed in November that the manga has entered its final arc. The 12th and final volume will ship this spring.

Yotsuya launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in July 2016. The "only slightly erotic comedy" manga centers on the titular Memumemu-chan, a succubus who isn't lewd, isn't erotic, and doesn't try hard. The manga follows her struggle to harvest souls.

The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that premiered in January 2018.

The Gambare! Memumemu-chan smartphone game launched in December 2017, and it follows Memumemu-chan as she comes of age.



Source: Shonen Jump+