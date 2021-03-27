Pride of Orange Project Reveals 6 More Cast Members

The AnimeJapan 2021 panel for CyberAgent 's CAAnimation label and DMM Games' mixed-media project PuraOre! ~Pride of Orange~, "the first girls' ice hockey anime ever," revealed six new cast members for the project on Saturday.

The new cast members include:

The previously announced cast members include:

Riku Masuda as Manaka Mizusawa



Satomi Hongo as Yu Kiyose



Mayu Sagara as Ayaka Mizusawa



Saika Kitamori as Riko Saginuma



Asuka Shiori as Naomi Takagi



Yurika Moriyama as Kaoruko Yanagida



Yoshino Aoyama as Mami Ono



The anime will premiere this October.

Takebumi Anzai ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Go! Go! 575 ) is directing the series at C2C ( Harukana Receive , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu ). Touko Machida ( DIVE!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series composition. Kii Tanaka ( Hinomaru Sumo , So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is designing characters for the anime based on Craft Egg 's ( BanG Dream! ) original character and costume designs. MONACA ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Garo the Animation ) and Yōhei Kisara ( Stray Cats ; music producer for Love Live! School idol project , Idolls! ) are composing the music.

The staff also includes:

CAAnimation and DMM Game previously said that DMM Games would develop the game for the project. CAAnimation held auditions for voice actors for the project.

CyberAgent had previously announced that CAAnimation 's first project would be a multimedia project planned for launch this year with anime, video games, music, and several other forms of entertainment. CAAnimation was partnering with video content company Avex Pictures , music creator group Elements Garden ( Uta no Prince Sama , Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchises), anime studio Doga Kobo ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ), and game developer Wonder Planet ( Jump Puchi Heroes, Crash Fever smartphone games) for the project.

CyberAgent founded the CAAnimation in October 2018. CAAnimation focuses on producing original anime, as well as producing possible game adaptations (developed by other CyberAgent subsidiary companies) of those original anime projects. The company will coordinate with AbemaTV for its original anime content.

CyberAgent and Cygames established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and game adaptation rights.

Source: PuraOre! ~Pride of Orange~ project's AJ2021 panel and Twitter account