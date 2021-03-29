Animazement 2021 Canceled Due to Restrictions in North Carolina

Registrations for Animazement 2021 will automatically roll over to 2022

The staff of Animazement announced that it is canceling Animazement 2021 due to restrictions regarding the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

This year's event was slated to be held in late May. The next event is slated for May 27–29, 2022.

Registrations for Animazement 2021 will automatically roll over to 2022. Artist and dealers' booths will automatically roll over to the 2022 event as well. Attendees and dealers who do not wish to hold on to their registration and booths can apply for a refund on Animazement's website. Artists who do not wish to hold on to their booths can initiate their refunds on the Eventbrite platform.

The staff of the convention stated regarding the restrictions in North Carolina:

While restrictions have started to lift in North Carolina, there are still many restrictions in place that would not allow our event to happen to the fullest extent. Modifying the convention to fit what would be allowed would mean compromising the quality and essence of Animazement.

Animazement suspended 2020's conventions due to policies related to the ongoing spread COVID-19. North Carolina's governor had issued an executive order banning mass gatherings of more than 50 people, and Raleigh Convention Center was closed through May 31, 2020.

Animazement 2020 was scheduled to be held at Raleigh Convention Center from May 22 to 24. Voice actor Hiroaki Hirata and rock band FLOW were slated to attend.

