Animazement to Host Voice Actor Hiroaki Hirata

The Animazement event announced on Monday that it will host voice actor Hiroaki Hirata at this year's event. The convention's staff also announced in December that rock band FLOW will attend.

Hirata previously attended Animazement in 2016 and 2011. His anime roles include Sanji in One Piece , Benny in Black Lagoon , Mutta Namba in Space Brothers , Sha Gojyo in the Saiyuki anime franchise, Kotetsu T. Kaburagi in Tiger & Bunny , Klein in Sword Art Online , and Ace Killer in Ultraman .

Additionally, Hirata often dubs Johnny Depp 's performances, including those in Pirates of the Caribbean and Kingdom Hearts . Hirata also works as a stage actor. He started his own agency in 2012.

FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothers Kohshi and Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. The band signed with Ki/oon Music and released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.

The band have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins , Naruto , Naruto Shippūden , Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Tales of Zestiria the X , Heroman , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Samurai Flamenco , and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods .

This year's Animazement will be held at Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina from May 22-24.

