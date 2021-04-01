MajiDesu: Oretachi Maji-kō Destroy Manga Volume 5 Gets Music Video Animated by MAPPA

Kadokawa posted an animated music video on Thursday to commemorate the launch of Marmelo Tanaka 's fifth MajiDesu: Oretachi Maji-kō Destroy (We're Maji-kō Destroy) manga volume on the same day.

MAPPA animated the music video, which features the following voices singing the "Oretachi Maji-kō Destroy" song:

The story follows the coming-of-age and rise of Maji-kō Destroy a.k.a. "MajiDesu," a new generation of aspiring idols at the Majima-Kita Boys' High School — or Maji-kō for short.

The song's CD has been on sale on CD since January 2018, and the song is also available on digital services.

The manga launched on April 12, 2017 (after an August 2016 preview). The project already spawned CDs and a 2019 stage play production with a follow-up concert.

Tanaka created Yarichin Bitch-bu , Escape Journey , and other boys-love manga under the name Ogeretsu Tanaka . The artist also contributed the original character designs for the Momomi High School team in the Futsal Boys!!!!! multimedia project that includes an anime this year.



Source: Comic Natalie