Life Lessons of Uramichi-Oniisan TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Ending Theme Artist

The official website for the television anime of Gaku Kuze 's Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ( Uramichi Oniisan ) manga revealed four more cast members and the ending theme artist on Friday. Mamoru Miyano will perform the ending theme song "Iketeru Oniisan" (Cool Brother).

The new cast includes:

The anime stars:

Mamoru Miyano and Nana Mizuki will perform the opening theme song as their respective characters.

The anime will premiere in July, after being delayed from its scheduled 2020 premiere. The anime's website cited "production issues" as the reason for the show's delay.

The manga series centers on a 31-year-old man named Uramichi Omota who has two sides to his personality. He appears as the young man in charge of physical exercises on the educational program "Maman to Together." Although he has a fresh and upbeat demeanor on the show, he is actually a bit emotionally unstable. The manga reveals the less-than-sunny parts of life for young adults.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Smile Down the Runway , Are You Lost? , Happy Sugar Life ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc ( My Girlfriend is Shobitch ). Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Smile Down the Runway , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, Mizuki Takahashi ( The Ones Within ) and Yusuke Shibata are designing the characters, Kisuke Koizumi ( Dororo , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) is the sound director, and Kei Haneoka ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Negima! ) is composing the music. Kuze is credited with supervising the anime.

The manga debuted in 2017 in Ichijinsha and pixiv 's digital manga magazine Comic POOL. The manga previously won in the Web Manga category of Niconico 's third Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards, took second place in 2018's pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election," topped the same competition's "Indies" category in 2017, and also made the top 20 of Kono Manga ga Sugoi's ranking for female readers 2018 list.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English in print.

Sources: Life Lessons of Uramichi-Oniisan anime's website, Comic Natalie