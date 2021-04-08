4th Girls & Panzer das Finale Film's Teaser Streamed

3rd film also unveils promo video, visuals to promote hit run

The official website for the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series began streaming a teaser trailer for the fourth film in production on Thursday.

The website also unveiled a promotional video and visual for the series' third film, as well as character and tank visuals for Yoko and T-26, to promote the third film's ongoing run in theaters. Participating theaters will begin giving filmgoers pocket tissue packets featuring the snow illustration on Friday, the start of the film's third week.

Yо̄ko

T-26

The third film opened in Japanese theaters on March 26.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan included a new original video animation ( OVA ) titled "Taiyaki War!" when it shipped in February 2020.

The Finale anime project also has immersive 4DX and MX4D screenings . Each of the immersive screenings combine two episodes; the first ones combine the first and second episodes. The next set of immersive screenings will combine the third and fourth episodes, and the last set will combine the fifth and sixth episodes.

Sayaka Sasaki performed the opening theme song "Grand symphony" for the first three episodes. ChouCho , who performed the opening theme song for the television anime and the 2015 film, is returning as the opening theme song artist for the project's last three episodes.

Source: Girls und Panzer das Finale anime's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.