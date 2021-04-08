GKIDS' Earwig and the Witch Release Is Same as Version in Japanese Theaters

Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo of Ghibili's 1st CG feature shipped on Tuesday

GKIDS confirmed on Wednesday that its home video release of Studio Ghibli 's first CG feature Earwig and the Witch is identical to the version planned for Japanese theatrical screenings. GKIDS explained that the Japanese theatrical version added new footage compared to the version slated for last year's Festival de Cannes, but has the same footage as GKIDS ' releases this year. The theatrical screenings start in Japan on April 29.

GKIDS releaseed the film on digital platforms on March 23 and on Blu-ray Disc on Tuesday . The company's home video releases includes a Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo version and a Steelbook limited edition. The releases feature behind-the-scenes interviews with director Goro Miyazaki , producer Toshio Suzuki , and Japanese cast and crew, as well as storyboards.

Goro Miyazaki 's anime adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones ' novel of the same name premiered on Japanese television through NHK General on December 30. His father and studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki are credited for the movie's planning and development. Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki produced the film. French distributor Wild Bunch International is serving as the feature's international sales agent.

GKIDS and Fathom Events began screening the film in 430 theaters in the United States on February 3. The film ranked at #11 in the United States in its opening weekend, earning US$99,941 for a total of US$132,768. The film is screening in Japanese with English subtitles and in English. HBO Max began streaming the film on February 5 in the U.S.

Jones published the novel in 2011, and publisher HarperCollins describes the story:

Not every orphan would love living at St. Morwald's Home for Children, but Earwig does. She gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it, and it's been that way since she was dropped on the orphanage doorstep as a baby. But all that changes the day Bella Yaga and the Mandrake come to St. Morwald's, disguised as foster parents. Earwig is whisked off to their mysterious house full of invisible rooms, potions, and spell books, with magic around every corner. Most children would run in terror from a house like that . . . but not Earwig. Using her own cleverness—with a lot of help from a talking cat—she decides to show the witch who's boss.

