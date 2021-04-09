George Asakura's Dance Dance Danseur Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about young man fascinated with ballet launched in 2015

Shogakukan announced on Friday that George Asakura 's Dance Dance Danseur manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The project marks the first time a manga by Asakura is getting an anime.

The manga centers on Junpei Murao, who was fascinated with ballet as a child, but in his second year of middle school, his father passed away and he decided he needed to become more "masculine," and he gave up on his aspirations. While still having an attachment to ballet, he takes up the martial art of Jeet Kune Do, and becomes popular in his class. Then one day, a new transfer student named Miyako Godai arrives in Junpei's class, and her mother runs a ballet studio. Miyako realizes that Junpei is interested in ballet, and invites him to do ballet together.

Asakura launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. The manga's 19th volume shipped on January 12, and the 20th volume will ship on April 12.

Asakura's A Perfect Day for Love Letters manga inspired a live-action television adaptation that premiered in 2013, and a live-action film that premiered in 2004. Del Rey had licensed the manga for North America, and released two of the three compiled volumes in English before Kodansha USA took over its titles.

Asakura's Piece of Cake manga inspired a live-action film the debuted in Japan in September 2015. Asakura's Oboreru Knife manga also inspired a live-action film, which opened in Japan in November 2016. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English under the title Drowning Love .

Source: Comic Natalie