Tokyo Revengers Anime Casts Shō Karino, Shunichi Toki

Anime debuted on Saturday

The official website for the television anime of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga revealed on Saturday two new cast members. The newly announced cast members are:

Shō Karino as Chifuyu Matsuno, vice captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang's First Division

as Chifuyu Matsuno, vice captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang's First Division Shunichi Toki as Kazutora Hanemiya, a founder of the Tokyo Manji Gang



The anime debuted on the MBS channel on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's cast includes:

Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta.) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) are designing the characters. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The group Official HiGE DANdism are performing the opening theme song "Cry Baby." The artist eill is performing the ending theme song "Koko de Iki o Shite." (Take a Breath Here).

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The series' YouTube channel is streaming three new programs. The mini-anime ChibiReve will depict the daily lives of the Tokyo Manji gang. The mini-anime premiered on Monday , and new episodes will launch on Mondays. Wakui is supervising the anime. Yūki Shin , who plays the protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki, will star in the second planned program Yū-Chū-Bu (a Japanese wordplay on YouTube ) in which he lives up to the name "Crybaby Hero." The program premiered on April 3, and it is streaming every other Saturday. The series will also have a Tokyo Revengers Ra-Ji-O (wordplay on radio) show on the internet radio station "Otoizumi" and on YouTube . Voice actor Shin will be the host, and other actors will be guests and monthly radio personalities. Ryota Ohsaka . who plays Naoto Tachibana, will serve as the monthly personality for April. The radio show debuted on April 10, and new shows launch every other Saturday.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on February 17. Kodansha will publish the 22nd volume on Friday. Kodansha Comics published the 19th volume digitally in English on February 9, and it will publish the 20th volume on Tuesday .

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan in October 2020 but will now open on July 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film. The production began filming last winter but halted filming in April 2020 to prioritize the health of the cast and crew.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016.