Marble Knights Game's Studio Trigger Animated Intro Posted

WayForward released game on Apple Arcade last September

Game developer WayForward began streaming the opening animation for its Marble Knights game on Tuesday. Studio Trigger animated the intro.

Naoko Tatsumi of Trigger and Erin Bozon of WayForward produced the animated intro project. Matt Bozon directed the animation, and Dale North composed the music.

WayForward released the game on Apple Arcade in September 2020. It describes the game:

Sword-swinging fantasy meets marble mania! Roll into battle with Orbin, Marabelle, and the other Knights of the Round to defend King Rolland and the Kingdom of Roundingham from the evil Lord Terroball! Armed with your blade, your wits, and a variety of orb-based powers, you'll smite foes, solve puzzles, and embark on an epic fantasy journey with up to three other players!

Trigger previously produced the animated intro videos for the Indivisible and Shantae and the Seven Sirens games (WayForward also developed the latter).