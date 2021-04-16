Capcom Unveils Resident Evil 4 VR for Oculus Quest 2

Video previews new VR features

CAPCOM announced on Thursday that it will release a new virtual reality version of the Resident Evil 4 game for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system, in partnership with Oculus parent company Facebook and developer Armature. Facebook unveiled a video demonstrating some of the new VR features in the new version.

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game most recently released on Switch in May 2019. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.