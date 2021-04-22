Sakura Wars' Smartphone Game Ends Service on June 30

The official website for Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ , Sega and Delight Works ' new smartphone game for the Sakura Wars franchise , announced on Thursday that the game will end service on June 30. The game already stopped selling Ryōshi Suishō (Spirit Crystals), the in-game units of currency, on Thursday, and the staff plan to begin accepting refund applications on June 30.

The announcement added that the development team tried to make improvements to the game's events and mechanics, but decided to halt the game's service after taking into consideration the difficulty of developing games in the current environment.

The game had just launched for iOS and Android devices in December last year. Sega producer Taku Kihara and Delight Works producer Kō Okamura participated in the game's production.

The game also has a 24-minute anime and opening video by CloverWorks that debuted on September 2 last year, the same day the game was unveiled.

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2019. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West in April 2020. The television anime adaptation of the game also premiered in April 2020.

Source: Sakura Kakumei's website