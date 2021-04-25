News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Candy Flurry Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
2nd chapter of manga series will release on April 25
Shonen Jump's official Twitter account announced on April 18 that Viz Media's official website and MANGA Plus is releasing storywriter Ippon Takegushi and artist Santa Mitarashi's Candy Flurry (Amenofuru) manga in English. The second chapter of the manga series will release on April 25.
MANGA Plus describes the series:
Toy Toy Candy--eat one of these magical sweets and gain candy powers. This isn't a dream, it's reality. And because of it, Tokyo was destroyed. Tsumugi is a lollipop user, the same candy that brought Tokyo to ruin. And she can't have anyone finding that out! But what will she do when she runs into a criminal sweets-user who's out of control?! This unique candy-coated battle comedy manga is now ready to snack on!
The manga launched in this year's 20th issue Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on April 19.
Sources: MANGA Plus, Shonen Jump's Twitter account