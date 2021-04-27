Final Fantasy VII Remake Wins RPG of The Year at Dice Awards

Mario Kart Live wins Racing Game of Year, Animal Crossing wins Family Game of the Year

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences announced the winners of its DICE Awards 2021 on April 23. Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake game won the Role-Playing Game of the Year and the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit game won the Racing Game of the Year. Additionally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons won Family Game of the Year. Hades won Game of the Year this year.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PS4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020.

Tetsuya Nomura returned to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima returned to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May 2019, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

Source: Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' Twitter account via Siliconera