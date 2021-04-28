Cygames Creates 3DCG Studio Subsidiary CySphere

CySphere to establish telework 3DCG production

Cygames announced on Monday that it has established a 3DCG studio subsidiary named CySphere. The company will produce 3DCG for games and anime, and its vision is to excite people around the world with 3DCG. CySphere aims to expand as a company that handles various businesses related to 3DCG. Satoshi Itō is the subsidiary's respresentative director.

Cygames will establish telework production for CySphere to respond to the trend of "diversified work styles" as an effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The company will deliver all necessary business equipment to employees' homes and create environment for 3DCG production work that is comparable to office work. The company will also appoint talent from around the world.

CySphere's mission statement is to join forces to gather the highest powers, to not forget spirit of facing new challenges, and to produce the best results from integrated 3DCG work and private life.

CyberAgent established Cygames in 2011, and the company has produced games such as Rage of Bahamut and Granblue Fantasy . Cygames established an anime division in March 2015 and the anime production subsidiary Cygames Pictures in April 2016. The company has worked on anime productions inspired by its games including Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , and Granblue Fantasy the Animation .

CyberAgent and Cygames established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and acquire game adaptation rights. Some of the anime in which the fund has invested include Hinomaru Zumō , Zombie Land Saga , and As Miss Beelzebub Likes .

Cygames established the subsidiary company Cymusic in May 2018. The company focuses on music and video planning, production, sales, promotion, and artist management.

Earlier this year, media company Kadokawa Corporation formed a capital alliance with CyberAgent , Inc. and Sony to strengthen its game and animation businesses.

Sources: Cygames, Cysphere, Gamer