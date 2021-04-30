Dragon Quest Builders 2 Launches in Microsoft Store for Xbox One, X/S, PC on May 4

Game also available through Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft will launch Square Enix 's Dragon Quest Builders 2 ( Dragon Quest Builders 2: Hakaigami Shidō to Karappo no Shima ) game on the Microsoft Store for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on May 4. The game will also be available through Microsoft 's Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The release will include all the DLC from the previous console releases of the game.

Square Enix previously released the game on PC via Steam in December 2019.

The game shipped in Japan in December 2018 for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game then launched for the PS4 and Switch in North America and Europe in July 2019.

KOEI Tecmo assisted in the development of the game by working on its action.

The game is set in the world of Dragon Quest II , and takes place after the events of the game.

In the new game, after Hargon's death, a religious organization rises in his place and inherits his will. The peace brought by Hargon's death starts to crumble. The goal of the organization is the destruction of the world. The organization begins to destroy towns and castles in places all over the world, and not much remains of the lives of the people. To this organization, the Builders are a hinderance and must be eradicated. The organization captures the protagonists and throws them in jail.

In the game's story, the protagonists wash ashore on "Empty Island," surrounded by rotting casks and driftwood. As the name suggests, there are no people, no towns, and no houses on the island. There is, however, an unnatural shrine-like object atop a rocky mountain.

Manga creator Akira Toriyama designed the game's female and male protagonists. The protagonists are the descendants of the legendary builders who once saved the world. Toriyama also designed the game's character Malroth, the final boss from Dragon Quest II .

Source: Microsoft Store via Hachima Kikō