HTC Partners with Bandai Namco Pictures to Create VR Anime Content for Viveport

Companies to release "new services" for viewers to "enjoy new immersive animations, virtual social interactions" in next few months

HTC announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Bandai Namco Pictures to create virtual reality anime content for HTC 's VR applications store Viveport.

The partnership will initially focus on the integration of animated content and distribution resources between the two companies as well as on creating new animated content and intellectual property. The companies stated that in the next few months they will add content for "viewers to enjoy new immersive animations and virtual social interactions."

President and CEO of Bandai Namco Pictures Ozaki Masayuki stated regarding the partnership, "By combining the original animation planning and production know-how that we have cultivated over the years with HTC 's advanced technological capabilities and strength as a communications platform, we will be able to create an environment where fans can enjoy experiences together, transcending physical limitations, as if they were diving directly into the world of our creations from anywhere in the world."

Bandai Namco Pictures has produced such anime franchises as Aikatsu! and Battle Spirits . The company produced both seasons of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and is producing the Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime. The company also recently produced Gintama: The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga.