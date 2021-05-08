Kimi wo Shinasenai tame no Storia Manga's Side Story in June

Side story manga launched in January

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Thursday that the side story manga of Toriko Gin 's Kimi wo Shinasenai tame no Storia (A Story to Keep You Alive) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 5.

Gin launched the side story manga on January 6.

The original manga ended last September, and Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume last October. Gin launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in October 2016.

The manga centers on four friends named Arata, Tara, Caesar, and Rui. All four are all "neoteny," a new breed of humanity adapted for space travel within the space-faring and heavily surveilled civilization of Cocoon. The four friends' destiny takes a new course when they meet a green-haired girl in a back alley in the pleasure quarters.

Go! Comi previously published Gin's Song of the Hanging Sky manga in English.