Song of the Hanging Sky's Toriko Gin Ends Kimi wo Shinasenai tame no Storia Manga

New spinoff manga launches in January 2021

The October issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine published the final chapter of Toriko Gin 's Kimi wo Shinasenai tame no Storia (A Story to Keep You Alive) manga on September 4. In addition, the magazine revealed that Gin will launch a side story for the manga in the magazine's February 2021 issue in January 2021.

The manga's eighth and final compiled book volume will ship on October 16.

The manga centers on four firends named Arata, Tara, Caesar, and Rui, who are all "neoteny" a new breed of humanity adapted for space travel within the space-faring and heavily surveilled civilization of Cocoon. The four friends' destiny takes a new course when they meet a green-haired girl in a back alley in the pleasure quarters.

Gin launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in October 2016, and Akita Shoten published the seventh volume on May 15.

Go! Comi previously published Gin's Song of the Hanging Sky manga in English.