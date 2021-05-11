Mitsuru Adachi's Niji-iro Tōgarashi Manga Gets Stage Play

"Sci-fi historical story" manga's stage play runs August-September

This year's 24th issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Mitsuru Adachi 's Niji-iro Tōgarashi ( Rainbow-colored Chilli ) manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation that will run for 16 shows from August 28 to September 5 in Ikebukuro's Owl Spot theater.

The cast includes:

Ryōki Nagae as Shichimi

Anju Inami as Natane

Rei Sawamura as Furon

Atsushi Arai as Asajirō

Genji Matsuda as Akimitsu

Adachi's "sci-fi historical story" manga is set on a distant planet in the future that happens to look like Japan's Edo period. In the manga, Shichimi sets out on a journey to join his half-siblings, all born from the same father but different mothers. They all decide to visit their respective mothers' graves, encountering dangers in their adventures along the way.

Adachi drew the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1990 to 1992, and Shogakukan published 11 volumes for the manga.

Adachi launched the Mix manga series in Monthly Shonen Sunday in 2012 as a sequel to his earlier Touch manga. Shogakukan shipped the 17th compiled book volume on February 12. The manga inspired the television anime adaptation Mix: Meisei Story , which premiered in April 2019.

