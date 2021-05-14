Sentai Filmworks Licenses Alice in Borderland OVA

OVAs shipped with manga in 2014-2015

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the three-episode original video anime ( OVA ) of Haro Aso 's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. The company will release the OVA on home video and will stream the OVA on select digital outlets.

Sentai Filmworks describe the story:

Be careful what you wish for. Antisocial misfit Ryohei Arisu wanted nothing more than to leave his mundane life behind, but a careless wish on a firework transports him to the post-apocalyptic Borderland, a sinister parallel reality where danger lurks around every corner and survival is not guaranteed. To live to fight another day, Ryohei and other unwilling contestants must win a series of deadly games, each more dangerous than the last — but returning home means putting not only his skills, but also Ryohei's humanity to the ultimate test.

The OVA episodes shipped with the manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes in 2014-2015.

The cast includes Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryōhei Arisu, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Daikichi Karube, Tsubasa Yonaga as Chōta Segawa, and Maaya Sakamoto as Saori Shibuki. Hideki Tachibana ( Dragon Crisis! , H2O ~Footprints in the Sand~ ) directed the anime at SILVER LINK and CONNECT from scripts by Ryosuke Nakamura ( Aiura , Mirage of Blaze ). Tomoko Sudo ( Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW , Wagnaria!! key animation) designed the characters, and Kazuya Iwai ( Hatsukoi Limited , Bakuman.) was the director of photography. Masanori Tsuchiya was in charge of sound effects, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Meganebu! , Blue Spring Ride ) composed the soundtrack.

Aso began serializing the Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation of the manga debuted on Netflix on December 10 in 190 countries worldwide. The show will get a second season.

Source: Sentai Filmworks