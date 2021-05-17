AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Merge It With Discovery

The companies AT&T and Discovery confirmed on Monday that AT&T would spin off WarnerMedia, which would then merge with Discovery under a new agreement. Discovery President & CEO David Zaslav would lead the new company. AT&T and Discovery aim to complete the transaction by mid-2022, if Discovery shareholders and regulators approve the deal.

In the all-stock transaction, AT&T would receive $43 billion in cash, debt securities, and "WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt." AT&T's shareholders would receive 71% of the new spinoff company's stock, while Discovery's shareholders will receive 29%. The new company could be valued as much as US$150 billion, although it would also have US$55 billion in debt. AT&T and Discovery project that the new company would have revenue of about US$52 billion in 2023.

WarnerMedia's assets include the Cartoon Network (with the Toonami and Adult Swim programming blocks), Boomerang , HBO Max , VRV , and other channels and services that have offered anime in their programming. (AT&T agreed to sell the Crunchyroll service to Sony for US$1.175 billion last year, but the U.S. Justice Department extended its antitrust review of that deal.) On the Discovery side, the Discovery Family channel (formerly known as The Hub ) featured programming with some Japanese roots such as Transformers , Pac-Man , and Deltora Quest .

WarnerMedia also includes Warner Bros. Japan , which is a production company involved in several anime properties such as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . Warner Bros. Japan and its parent also handle overseas and domestic live-action film productions of Japanese properties such as Godzilla, Rurouni Kenshin , Gintama , and Death Note .

The New York Times reports that the new company would be the second-largest media company in the United States, below only Disney and above Netflix and NBCUniversal.

The Hollywood Reporter posted in November that WarnerMedia was cutting 5% to 7% of its workforce, which amounted to 1,250 to 1,750 jobs.

Sources: AT&T, Bloomberg (Ed Hammond), Indiewire (Zack Sharf), New York Times (Edmund Lee and John Koblin)