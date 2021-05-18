Shiro Moriya's Soloist in a Cage Manga Enters Climax

Manga resumed after 2-year hiatus in April

The 16th chapter of Shiro Moriya's Soloist in a Cage ( Ori no Naka no Soloist ) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will head toward its climax in the next chapter on May 24.

Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a prison where every single prisoner is housed, an inescapable cage, which has grown to the size of being considered a “city”. Born and raised in that bleak and snowy city, a young girl lives alone with her baby brother. What will be their fate…? Their story of hope and struggle begins here—

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in September 2018, but went on hiatus in March 2019 due to Moriya's sudden illness. The manga resumed on April 12 after two years. The first two volumes of the manga will ship in Japan on June 4. The English version of the manga launched alongside Shueisha 's MANGA Plus English manga website in January 2019.

Source: Shonen Jump+