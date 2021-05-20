2 22/7 Idols Diagnosed With COVID-19 But Are in Stable Condition Now

The official website for the 22/7 idol project announced on Thursday that group members Ruri Umino and Moe Suzuhana (pictured right) have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Suzuhana had a fever on Monday, then took a PCR test on Tuesday and tested positive. The other members also took PCR tests, and Umino also tested positive on Thursday. Suzuhana and Umino are now in stable condition, and they will continue to receive medical treatment and follow-up observation under their health care center's guidance.

No other members tested positive for COVID-19. However, Sally Amaki , Uta Kawase , Mizuha Kuraoka , Nagomi Saijо̄, Urara Takatsuji , and Reina Miyase were all in close contact with Umino and Suzuhana, so they will receive follow-up observation under their health care center's guidance. The staff will also take measures to prevent the spread of infection to fans, other employees and talent, and all others connected with the Buzzwave talent agency.

The 22/7 anime premiered in January 2020. The series had 12 episodes, plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members. Aniplex of America streamed the show as it aired in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll in February 2020.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. Sony Music Records and Aniplex received 10,325 applications for the idol group and held five rounds of auditions.