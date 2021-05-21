French Artist Jérôme Alquié to Draw Saint Seiya Comic

French artist Jérôme Alquié revealed in an interview with ANN published on Friday that his next project is a comic based on Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya manga. The project will again be with French publisher Kana. Alquié stated that similar to his Space Pirate Captain Harlock project where Leiji Matsumoto was involved with the process, that Kurumada is supporting Alquié and Kana "through the different production steps."

Ablaze is publishing Alquié's Space Pirate Captain Harlock comic in English. The first full-color, 32-page comic will debut in June.

Akita Shoten launched Alquié's Captain Harlock - Arcadia no Kioku ( Captain Harlock - Memoires de L'Arcadia or Captain Harlock - Memories of the Arcadia) manga on its Manga Cross website in June 2019. Alquié is credited for the art, while Matsumoto is credited for the original work, setting, and designs. The manga is a collaboration between Akita Shoten and French publisher Kana.

Masami Kurumada serialized the original Saint Seiya manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The manga most recently inspired a CG anime remake that debuted worldwide on Netflix in July 2019. A live-action Hollywood film has also been green-lit.

Source: ANN interview