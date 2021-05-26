Switch version launched in Japan on Thursday

Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release Compile Heart 's Dragon Star Varnir ( Ryūsei no Varnir ) game for Nintendo Switch in the West this summer. Idea Factory will release the game digitally and physically through its online store and Limited Run Games. The company streamed an opening movie trailer:

The Switch version will feature all the original Japanese art. Idea Factory International previously noted that it had modified two CG scenes for the Western release of the PlayStation 4 version.

The game launched for Switch in Japan on Thursday .

Idea Factory International released the game for the PS4 in North America and Europe in June 2019, and for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game shipped in Japan in October 2018.

The company describes the game:

In a world where the bones of an ancient beast tower over the land...

The Knight Zephy is part of an order whose role is to hunt down witches – people seen as cursed beings for giving birth to dragons.

When he is almost killed on one of these missions, two mysterious witches save him from the brink of death by feeding him dragon blood.

Granted new magic abilities by their efforts, he soon finds his fate intertwined with the witches and reluctantly joins them to fight against an Empire out to destroy his kind, ruthless dragon hunters, and a witch more powerful than any in existence.

Can they fight all this and save themselves, or will his new allies succumb to the dragon's curse…?

The game has multiple character designers, who each designed a different character. Compile Heart president Norihisa Kochiwa is credited as the game's producer. Makoto Kitano ( Moero Chronicle ) directed the game. Falcom is credited for "dragon cooperation." Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of Zestiria , Valkyrie Profile , Star Ocean ) composed the game's main theme and battle music. Toshiaki Takayama ( Dragon Drive , Valkyria Revolution ) is credited for "giant dragon design."

